Trump bars federal funding for schools with COVID vaccine mandates

Washington — President Trump signed an executive order Friday that prohibits schools and colleges with COVID-19 vaccine mandates from receiving federal money, though no states currently have such a requirement.

The directive only applies to the COVID-19 vaccine. All states require students to receive some other vaccinations, in order to prevent diseases like measles, mumps, polio, tetanus and whooping cough, with some exemptions.

In a fact sheet, the White House said COVID-19 vaccine mandates are "threatening educational opportunities."

The order directs the Education Department and the Health and Human Services Department to come up with a plan to end "coercive" COVID-19 vaccine mandates and report back on school compliance. Mr. Trump's directive also applies to education service agencies, state education agencies and local education agencies.

During the 2024 campaign, Mr. Trump pledged that he "would not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate."

Mr. Trump selected Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine skeptic, to lead the Health and Human Services Department. Kennedy was confirmed by the Senate this week, despite concerns about his views on vaccinations.