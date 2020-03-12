Pelosi introduces bill to respond to coronavirus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has introduced vote on a legislative package to respond to the spread of the coronavirus, with measures including free testing, paid emergency sick leave, and increasing funds for food security programs and Medicaid.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of the bill, Pelosi said that "we cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested knows they can get their test free of charge."

"We cannot slow the coronavirus outbreak when workers are stuck with the terrible choice between staying home to avoid spreading illness and the paycheck their family can't afford to lose," Pelosi continued. The House had initially planned to vote on the bill Thursday morning, but the House is currently in recess and is still in talks with the Trump administration about legislation to address coronavirus.

Last week, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill to respond to the crisis. On Wednesday evening, Mr. Trump announced a suspension of travel from Europe, causing confusion among airlines and travelers.

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," Mr. Trump said in an address from the Oval Office. However, he made an exception for the U.K., and the White House also later clarified that American travelers and legal U.S. residents are exempt from the suspension, but they must travel from airports that have appropriate screening.

In his address, the president indicated that trade would also be subject to the suspension. "These prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval," he said. However, after his speech, he clarified by tweet that it's "very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods." The White House had to issue several other clarifications later on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms announced Thursday that the U.S. Capitol will be temporarily closed to tours from visitors. Senators Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney have temporarily closed their Washington offices, and a staffer in Senator Maria Cantwell's office tested positive for the virus.