Trump announces 50% steel tariffs as Nippon deal sparks hope for U.S. jobs With his tariffs facing legal challenges and no big trade deal yet, President Trump hoped for an economic boost through what he called a "planned partnership" between Japan's Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel, which could save tens of thousands of jobs nationwide, including at least 11,000 around West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Ed O'Keefe has more.