Trump campaign flying "Keep America Great" aerial banners Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day, Americans strolling along shores from Galveston, Texas, to New Jersey will glance up to see the latest brainchild of President Trump's reelection campaign: Aerial banners touting "Keep America Great!"

With campaign aerials taking to the skies beginning Saturday, beach-goers in eight U.S. regions will be able to spot the airborne advertising this holiday: Pensacola, Florida; Daytona Beach, Florida; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Virginia Beach, Virginia; southern New Jersey; northern New Jersey and Galveston, Texas.

"President Trump is boldly leading our country to a better and brighter future," said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director. "This Memorial Day, Team Trump is reminding Americans that President Trump will never stop working to 'Keep America Great' on their behalf."

The flyovers will continue on through the weekend in peak, midday windows.

Galveston, Texas: Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. / Monday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pensacola, Florida: Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. window / Sunday 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. window

Daytona Beach, Florida: Saturday 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. / Monday 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Hilton Head, South Carolina: Sunday 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. / Monday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Saturday 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. / Monday 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Beach, Virginia: Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. / Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Southern New Jersey: Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. / Sunday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Northern New Jersey: Sunday 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. / Monday 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Memorial Day weekend typically ushers in the unofficial start of summer, but this year, officials are imploring people to adhere to guidelines set at beaches and restaurants to offset a potential spike in COVID-19 cases. All 50 states have begun to loosen coronavirus restrictions.

During the primary season, the Trump team flew aerial banners above cities hosting Democratic debates. Now flush with $255 million in the bank, but still virtual amid the pandemic, the campaign has sought creative ways to reach unplugged voters.

The Trump campaign's weekend ad blitz extends beyond the skies. Team Trump also launched $1 million ad blitz online following Joe Biden's controversial remark that African American voters "ain't black" if they're considering casting a ballot for Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump has not held a campaign rally since March 2, but hinted at getting back to the trail soon. "We got to get back to the rallies," the president told reporters on Thursda in Michigan. "I think it's going to be sooner rather than later." Mr. Trump said he is considering future campaign events in reopened arenas and "big outdoor" venues, suggesting he might host his first rally in Georgia or Florida, two states that reopened early.

National Organizing Director Elliot Echols said Friday the Trump campaign would transition back into a physical campaign just as fast as they went virtual. The campaign is preparing office opening openings featuring campaign surrogates, including Donald Trump Jr.

"Our field teams are going to be prepared to switch back to this in person ground game," Echols remarked on the Trump campaign's "Online Boot Camp. "Much like they did with the virtual campaign, in twenty-four hours, in a snap of the fingers.",