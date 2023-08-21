Trump's bond set at $200,000 in Fulton County election case

Washington — Former President Donald Trump's bond was set at $200,000 in connection to the charges brought against him by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A consent bond order for Trump filed on Monday with the Fulton County Superior Court and signed by Judge Scott McAfee lists the terms of the bond and several conditions the former president must adhere to. It includes specific amounts for each of the 13 counts he faces, including $80,000 for the first charge of violating Georgia's racketeering law, and $10,000 for each of the remaining 12 charges. The order says Trump can post the bond as "cash, through commercial surety, or through the Fulton County Jail 10% program."

The former president and his 18 co-defendants have until noon on Friday to turn themselves in for processing at the Fulton County Jail. Willis has proposed that their arraignments should take place the week of Sept. 5.

The order states that Trump "shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice." He is prohibited from making "direct or indirect threat[s] of any nature" against any co-defendants, witnesses or victims, including on social media.

Trump also cannot communicate "in any way, directly or indirectly" about the case with any of the 18 others charged in Fulton County except through his attorney.

The terms are agreed to by Willis and the former president's three lawyers, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little. The three attorneys were spotted at the Fulton County Courthouse on Monday.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment that named Trump and 18 others last week. Each is charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law in connection with alleged attempts to reverse Trump's electoral loss in the state.

Neither Trump nor his co-defendants have entered pleas in the case, but the former president has denied all wrongdoing and criticized Willis as politically motivated.