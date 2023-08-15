Watch Live: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks after Trump indictment

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is speaking late Monday after a grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his associates with election fraud, racketeering and other charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump, the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges, has now been charged in four separate cases involving allegations that bookend his presidency.

The indictment names Trump as the top defendant and 18 others, including Rudy Giuliani, his former lawyer; John Eastman, a conservative lawyer; and Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff. Other co-defendants include Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official; and Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, conservative lawyers who pushed baseless claims of voter fraud.

The filing lists 41 total counts, including 13 against Trump, and notes there are 30 unindicted co-conspirators. In all, 19 defendants are charged with "the offense of violation of the Georgia RICO Act," among other charges.