Virginia and D.C. sue over Trump's arch, adding to mounting legal challenges

The legal challenges to President Trump's proposed memorial arch are mounting, with the District of Columbia and Virginia suing in federal court Saturday as the administration says construction could begin as early as next week.

There are now three lawsuits calling for a halt to potential work on a monument that would rise 250 feet on a patch of grass off the bridge that spans the Potomac River, connecting the city with Arlington National Cemetery. That would make the arch 100 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty from its base to the top of the torch.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is already considering issuing an order to halt the project until the original lawsuit against the Trump administration by three Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian is resolved. She held a hearing Friday but did not immediately act, though she said she would move expeditiously.

In the latest lawsuit, two attorneys general, Brian Schwalb of Washington, D.C., and Jay Jones of Virginia, argue that "as soon as Defendants break ground on this project, they will inflict irreparable harm on both the District and Virginia."

"The Arch site sits at the center of a major traffic artery between the District and Virginia, in the monumental core of the capital, on an island that straddles the Potomac River," the lawsuit says. "During the three-year period of construction, the Arch project will inevitably snarl traffic between the jurisdictions, produce pollution and stormwater runoff in the Potomac, interfere with emergency services, and pose numerous other challenges."

A rendering of the triumphal arch shared by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on Sept. 3, 2026. Doug Burgum

As the original plaintiffs have, the two states also are seeking a temporary restraining order that would slow the administration's plans to move ahead imminently with construction.

"Thanks to the Builder-in-Chief, no other president has done more to beautify our Nation's interior than President Trump," said Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman, in a statement to CBS News. "From restoring our treasured landmarks after suffering years of abuse and vandalism, to cleaning our parks and the Reflecting Pool and equipping the White House with a much needed Helipad and the finest Ballroom anywhere in the world, President Trump's bold vision is ensuring the People's House and our Nation's Capital will be properly glorified and remain in excellent condition for generations to come."

The lawsuit raises concerns about how the traffic interruption would impact emergency responses in a region where joint operations are the norm, including the January 2025 midair collision between a military helicopter and airliner that killed 67.

The Republican administration, in a recent court filing, said it had plans to seek final approval of the project, a favorite of Mr. Trump, at Thursday's meeting of the National Capital Planning Commission and possibly begin construction the same day, despite the active lawsuits pending.

President Trump holds a model of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

On Friday, the government submitted a 106-page plan for the arch that envisions a massive structure more than 12 stories high that includes a huge bronze statue of Lady Liberty with wings and carrying a torch with an eternal flame. The structure would include an observation deck with views to the east and west, an "occupied roof" and two mezzanines.

Inside the arch are rooms for program space, offices, a staff lounge, circular staircases, multiple elevators and a "fire command center." The project proposes significant traffic changes in the area, including rerouting traffic on nearby roads. Administration officials have said the arch will also have a national security function.

"The Triumphal Arch in Memorial Circle is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world. It will serve as a gateway to Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike, serving as a visual reminder of the noble sacrifices borne by so many American heroes throughout our 250 year history so we can enjoy our freedoms today," Ingle said. "President Trump will continue to honor our veterans and give the greatest Nation on earth — America — the glory it deserves."