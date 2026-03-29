American Airlines Flight 5342: The widowed wives left behind

When a commercial flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in January 2025, one tight-knit Maryland community was left grappling with profound loss. Among the victims onboard American Airlines Flight 5342 were seven friends returning home from a hunting trip, whose sudden deaths transformed their wives into widows.

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reports on the investigation into the crash, focusing not only on the examination into aviation safety, but also on the human toll left behind.

A trip that ended in tragedy

In January 2025, a group of men went on a guys' trip to hunt ducks in Wichita. They were tradesmen, some of them union plumbers and steamfitters, mostly from the same corner of Southern Maryland. The trip had been everything a guys' trip is supposed to be: hunting during the day, bourbon at night. By the end of their trip, they were all doing yoga together.

On January 29, seven men boarded American Airlines Flight 5342 to fly home by way of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, often known by its airport code, DCA.

"Boarded, bourbon in hand," Jonathan Boyd texted his wife, Sarah, as he settled into his seat.

Charlie McDaniel promised his wife, Heather, he would land around 9 pm and be in her arms shortly thereafter. "Hallelujah," she texted back, and after almost a week apart, added, "been too long."

Alex Huffman texted his wife, Kayla, simply, "I love you, babe."

As the plane descended into Washington, Boyd sent a final message, saying, "About to land this bird." Relieved, Sarah silenced her phone and went to sleep.

On its final approach, the plane banked left, and in the last moments before landing, collided with the military helicopter over the Potomac River. All 67 people aboard both aircraft died.

Among them were the seven friends: Mikey Stovall, Jonathan Boyd, Tommy Clagett, Alex Huffman, Steve Johnson, Charlie McDaniel, and Jesse Pitcher.

Left behind were seven wives who had to pick up the pieces.

"To us, the world kind of stopped that night," said Jill Clagett, who was married to Tommy. "Part of us all died that night."

Learning the unthinkable

Sarah Boyd woke up to her parents at the foot of her bed. Because she had silenced her phone, she never heard the frantic phone calls from a friend. The news came slowly at first: There had been a crash, but there might be survivors.

"If anyone can survive that cold water," she remembered telling herself, "it's Steve and Jon. They do cold plunges every single morning."

Hope, for a few hours, held.

Kayla Huffman's phone rang. On the other end, her mother asked if Kayla's husband, Alex, was home yet. He wasn't. Her mother was concerned because she heard there had been a plane crash. Kayla searched Facebook for news and found an article detailing that the flight had originated in Kansas.

"My whole body went numb," she said. "My sight went. I couldn't feel anything. It was almost like my body knew without knowing."

Sarah's father drove her to the airport to look for answers. The airline placed everyone seeking information in a conference room that overlooked the Potomac River, where the wreckage of Flight 5342 bobbed in the water. Emergency lights shone from rescue boats, illuminating the windows.

For hours, they waited. Finally, around 2 am, law enforcement came in and addressed those who had gathered. The information was short and vague. Someone in the audience spoke up. "So, are you saying there's no survivors?" they asked. The response was affirmative.

"I just told my dad, I said, 'Take me home right now,'" Sarah remembered.

When Jill Clagett first realized what had happened, she paced the house, hysterical and unsure of what to do. She didn't want to wake up her two daughters, so she walked into the garage, where she found the welcome-home sign her daughter had made and taped to the door.

"My mind immediately went to our girls," she said. "How am I going to tell them this?"

As the night wore on, Jill sat on the couch with her mother and waited in silence for her daughters' bedroom door to open. When morning came and the door handle turned, she knew it would be time.

Kayla Huffman's daughter was three at the time. It took her three days to find the words. "She's not going to understand," she said.

Navigating life after loss

Grief, the women told 60 Minutes, is not a single thing. It transforms and contradicts itself.

Ashleigh Stovall described the guilt of having a good day, the confusion of feeling fine, then feeling terrible about giving herself permission to experience anything but sadness.

"There's this feeling of very much wanting to live and do extraordinary things for them," she said, "and also not wanting to live at all." Before this, she had never known that happiness and devastation could occupy the same moment.

Jill Clagett tells her daughters that joy and grief can walk hand in hand. She tries to believe it herself. "I try to tell the girls that we still have a lot to be thankful for and that, you know, Daddy would want us to be happy," she said. "But there's days that I can barely function."

Heather McDaniel, who has four children, said she made a choice. "You have two roads to take," she explained. "One, we could lay in bed all day and be depressed, or we can wake up, and almost in a sense, I let it fuel my fire."

Heather said she thinks about her kids, their faith, and the life still ahead. "I just want them to be happy for the rest of their life," she said, "then knowing that they will see their dad again."

Bridget Johnson is older than the other women. She and her husband, Steve, would have been married 20 years this May. They had been planning for retirement, a life ahead together, mapped out in detail.

"My whole future was ripped from me the instant that he's gone," Bridget said, crying. "I'm trying to live out everything that me and Stevie had planned to do. But I can't do it by myself."

The women told 60 Minutes that, when they think of their husbands, their memories linger on the everyday. Kayla Huffman thinks about the daily ritual of meal prep in the kitchen, with Alex standing in front of every drawer she needed. His offers to help cook, she recalled, usually meant him making a mess.

"No matter what we were doing, we were laughing," she said. She said she hopes she can still hear the sound of his laugh when she's 90.

Kylie Pitcher misses the way her husband, Jesse, used to walk into a room and just stare at her. She'd tell him to stop. He'd respond that she was just so beautiful, that he just loved her so much. "He loved so hard," she remembered.

Although their husbands were all friends, some of the widows knew each other prior to the crash, while others had never met. Now they are bound in a way no one would ask to be.

"You take something so tragic," Sarah Boyd said, "and you gain friendships that will last a lifetime."

Kayla Huffman put it plainly: grief makes you feel like no one else knows what you're going through. "But when you have people that know what you're going through, it makes it a lot — I wouldn't say easier. But it definitely helps."

The video above was produced by Andrew Bast, Jessica Kegu, and Brit McCandless Farmer. It was edited by Thomas Xenakis.