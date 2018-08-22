Trump-aligned groups to spend $12.5M after Labor Day on a few House, Senate races

America First Action and America First Policies, which are both outside groups aligned with President Trump, announced they will spend $12.5 million between Labor Day and Election Day on 10 House races and two Senate races. This was first reported by the Wall Street Journal Wednesday.

The funds will be used on a wide array of tactics, including TV, radio, digital and mail advertisements. The groups are trying to help Republicans retain the majority in the House and build upon their slim majority in the Senate. Democrats need to flip 23 seats in the House to regain the majority, while in the Senate, flipping just two seats in the slim 50-49 GOP majority would change the balance of power. However, Democrats are defending 26 Senate seats, including a handful in states that supported President Trump overwhelmingly in 2016.

America First Action, Mr. Trump's primary super PAC, will spend 10 million dollars on the House races. Of the 10 House races where the funds will be allocated, CBS News ranks seven of the House races as competitive. Some of the districts where the funds will go to are New York's 22nd Congressional District, Minnesota's 8th Congressional District, Michigan's 11th Congressional District and Texas' 32nd Congressional District.

"These are not easy races," said Brian Walsh, the president of both groups, in a statement. "They represent some of the most difficult in the nation, and our support will play a substantial role in helping these candidates win."

Earlier this summer, the president traveled to support Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-News York, who is running for re-election in NY-22, and Pete Stauber, who is running for election in MN-8. America First Action is allocating two million dollars to Minnesota's 8th Congressional District, which is the more than any of the other House races on the list.

Stauber press secretary Caroline Tarwid said Stauber will remain focused on connecting with Minnesota voters and discussing issues that are pertinent to them.

"As he has for the past 14 months, Pete remains laser focused on the issues that matter most to voters in the 8th District and he will continue meeting with Minnesotans every day so he can advocate on their behalf in Washington," Tarwid said.

Stauber faces Democrat Joe Radinovich in the general election. Radinovich's campaign spokesman Jordan Hagert responded to the announcement, saying special interest groups would "spend whatever it takes to rig this race" in Stauber's favor.

"This type of negative campaigning, by outside groups unaccountable to the voters of Northern Minnesota, is precisely what turns people off about our political system and breeds the cynicism that makes it difficult to effectively govern," Hagert said. "That's why Radinovich has made changing the way we do politics a cornerstone of his campaign and is proud to be endorsed by End Citizens United, the national organization leading the charge for campaign finance reform."

The remaining $2.5 million will be spent by America First Policies on Missouri and North Dakota senate races.

Earlier this summer, the president traveled to North Dakota to support Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, who is running against incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota, for U.S. Senate, and Missouri to support Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is taking on incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri.

The announcement comes a day after White House officials said Mr. Trump is planning to campaign and travel to North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Kentucky and Tennessee over the next six weeks.