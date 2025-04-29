Trump administration's early-morning media strategy targets loyal viewers — and "an audience of one"

Breaking down how Trump changed for his second term in the White House

When the Justice Department first notified reporters of an 8:15 a.m. press conference at a nondescript federal office complex in Manassas, Virginia, last month, the agency wouldn't reveal why, instead alluding to a major pending announcement.

But the agency did release information about the topic in advance to the Fox News Channel, which prepared coverage and aired a live feed of Attorney General Pam Bondi announcing the arrest of a man she called the "East Coast leader" of the transnational MS-13 gang. Exclusive images of the bust were prominently displayed on Fox's morning program.

The press conference was an early test of the Trump administration's emerging media strategy, targeting the 8 a.m. hour of a cable news program frequently watched by MAGA loyalists and their boss: President Trump.

The announcement of the arrest of the alleged MS-13 kingpin offered a colorful media moment for Bondi and the newly-installed FBI Director Kash Patel. Outfitted in an FBI windbreaker and cap, Patel began his remarks by touting the arrest as the work of an agency that allows "good cops to be good cops."

Bondi, Patel and Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin, who joined the March 27 news conference, didn't reveal the name of the man arrested during the press event, but the announcement nevertheless yielded local and national news coverage through the day and night, including a segment on "Fox and Friends" that the agency would also share on social media.

A month later, the Justice Department is seeking to drop the criminal case against the man, Henrry Villatoro Santos, to instead expedite his deportation. The department has never publicly revealed any alleged connection to violent MS-13 crimes.

One former agency official told CBS News the media strategy for some Trump administration initiatives revolves around unveiling and defending the move while Mr. Trump is watching television.

"Often, there's an audience of one. No other press really matters," the official said.

That theory is supported by Mr. Trump's remarks Monday at a Rose Garden celebration of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles. During his remarks, the president looked in the direction of Bondi and said, "Good job on television this morning, Pam." Bondi had appeared during the 8 a.m. hour on "Fox and Friends" earlier that day.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth adopted a similar approach after a second wave of controversy over his use of the Signal messaging app last week. Hegseth defended his performance and sought to defuse the controversy during an exclusive interview in the 8 a.m. hour on "Fox and Friends."

Days earlier, the Justice Department announced a civil lawsuit against the state of Maine over its policies on transgender athletes during a news conference in the 8 a.m. hour. Frequent Fox News Channel guests, of which Bondi is one, were featured prominently at the event held in the Justice Department's 7th-floor press room, along with former Olympic athlete Riley Gaines. The news conference was lengthy and included declarative statements of praise for Mr. Trump.

The White House followed a similar rhythm this week as it marks the milestone of 100 days in office and navigates sinking poll numbers for Mr. Trump. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and "border czar" Tom Homan answered questions in the 8 a.m. hour on Monday, and made the case that the president has secured a series of accomplishments on border issues. Leavitt also shared mugshot-style photos of alleged undocumented criminals that were posted on the White House North Lawn.

Frank Sesno, a former CNN anchor who is now executive director of the George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs, said the administration's strategy is leveraging a potent hour of the day to drive a political message.

"It's fresh for morning television. It sets the agenda for the rest of the day. It can drive the conversation on talk radio and the blogosphere and elsewhere," Sesno told CBS News.

Sesno said the administration's focus on the Fox News Channel's audience is no surprise.

"The White House is jumping on the Fox News cycle to hit the Fox audience, which is the largest cable news audience out there," he said. "It's not the least bit surprising they're doing so, since the administration basically hired half of Fox News to come populate their Cabinet."

Leavitt declined to answer specific questions about the evolving media strategy, instead issuing a statement to CBS News, saying, "We are flattered that CBS is asking the Trump White House how to make good TV. Clearly they need the advice!"

One former official who worked in both Trump administrations noted how the 8:15 a.m. news conferences can yield a live audience without the editing, filtering and journalistic review of news by editors.

The arrest of Villatoro-Santos, for example, reached an audience of millions without the Department of Justice ever revealing the specific accusations in his case. The Justice Department will ask a judge to dismiss his case tomorrow in federal court in Virginia.