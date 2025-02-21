Trump administration considering moving U.S. Postal Service under Commerce Department

The Trump administration is considering moving the U.S. Postal Service, an independent federal agency, under the Commerce Department, two sources tell CBS News.

The Commerce Department is headed by Howard Lutnick, a billionaire and close Trump ally. The change, should it take place, would occur through an executive action, the sources said.

The Washington Post first reported the Trump administration is considering the move.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a prominent Trump fundraiser who was appointed to the post during Mr. Trump's first administration, announced earlier this week that he's resigning. He didn't say when he plans to depart.

Under DeJoy's original plan, introduced in 2021, the USPS aimed to turn a profit in fiscal 2024 but instead reported two consecutive years of increasing losses.

The U.S. Postal Service was established in 1775, with Benjamin Franklin serving as the first postmaster general. As an independent agency, the Postal Service is run by the USPS Board of Governors, which includes the postmaster general and a deputy postmaster general.