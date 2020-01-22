Trump campaign tests new campaign app

The Trump campaign has shown CBS News the first images of its campaign app, which will be used for fundraising, organizing and turnout efforts for the president's reelection campaign. It's still in the testing phase, but is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

Here's what it's expected to look like:

Preview of the Trump campaign app - first on CBS News.

The app is the product of planning that began even before President Trump launched his 2020 campaign. Brad Parscale, the president's campaign manager, talked about the app in June with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.

For the reelection campaign, Parscale aims to mobilize an army of 2 million volunteers, "two and a half times what I had in 2016," he told Garrett. "But this time, we'll actually be able to have technology to move them as an army."

He said that he planned extensive hardening and testing of the app so that it would be "perfect" when deployed for the first time in a smaller rally.

"I wouldn't want 50,000 people not being able to use the phone," he said, adding that he wanted to make sure it worked with existing mobile communications standards and with that number of people using their phones at the same time. "I think that's really going to be the tool that kind of unleashes the army of Trump."

Parscale told "CBS This Morning" Wednesday that that Trump army will be "ready for anyone," though at the moment, he thinks it's Bernie Sanders who's on the rise, because of his appeal "in places where people are making $12 an hour."