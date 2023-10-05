Trump asks federal court to dismiss 2020 elections case

Could Trump's debate absences hurt his 2024 campaign?

Washington — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal court in Washington, D.C., to dismiss the indictment alleging he illegally attempted to thwart the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 presidential election.

The 52-page filing from lawyers John Lauro and Todd Blanche argues that Trump has presidential immunity from prosecution for actions performed within the "outer perimeter" of his official responsibility.

"Breaking 234 years of precedent, the incumbent administration has charged President Trump for acts that lie not just within the 'outer perimeter,' but at the heart of his official responsibilities as President," they wrote. "In doing so, the prosecution does not, and cannot, argue that President Trump's efforts to ensure election integrity, and to advocate for the same, were outside the scope of his duties."

Trump faces four charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith related to his actions surrounding the 2020 election and has pleaded not guilty.

The special counsel's office declined to comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated