Trump says he's raising $2 billion from Congress to have D.C. "beautified"

Washington — President Trump on Friday said he plans to raise about $2 billion from Congress to work with a contractor to renovate the streets of Washington, D.C., as his administration's federal anti-crime initiative is underway, filling the capital with police and National Guard patrols.

Mr. Trump spoke with reporters during a brief tour of The People's House museum, a relatively new museum and gift shop across the street from the White House complex.

"I'm giving out a contract very soon...we're going to be raising about $2 billion from Congress, and Congress is happy to do it," Mr. Trump told reporters, though he offered no other details about the request to Congress. "And we're going to wisely spend the money."

Mr. Trump indicated a general contractor has already been selected, Clark Construction. It's also not clear whether a bidding process for a contract took place.

"We're going to head out right from the Capitol and the White House and if you look at a circle, and go about three miles out," Mr. Trump said Friday. "It's going to be beautiful — all those light bulbs. You see the poles, they're rusting, and they've got different lenses on top. If you look, I mean, just looking at so many different problems. And we're going to have this place beautified within a period of 12 months. The streets are going to be re-topped."

Mr. Trump visited National Guard members in Washington, D.C., Thursday evening, handing out hamburgers that he said were prepared at the White House and pizza from a local restaurant.