Tropical Storm Alvin could be brewing in eastern Pacific Ocean, forecasters say

A tropical storm is expected to form Tuesday night or Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, far off the southern coast of Mexico, forecasters say. Once confirmed, the storm would be named Alvin.

Satellite imagery shows showers and thunderstorms starting to organize several hundred miles south of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center's weather outlook on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Alvin has nearly a 100% chance of forming over the next 48 hours, according to the agency.

"While the system still lacks a well-defined circulation, environmental conditions are favorable for further development," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's NHC said earlier Tuesday.

Satellite imagery shows a tropical storm potentially brewing in the eastern Pacific. NOAA

Hurricane season 2025

Last week, NOAA officials predicted a 60% chance of an "above-normal" hurricane season, with between 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those are expected to strengthen into hurricanes, and three to five could become major hurricanes, forecasters said.

The Pacific hurricane season began on May 15, while the Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1 until Nov. 30, with peak activity typically occurring between mid-August and mid-October.