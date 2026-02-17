Tricia McLaughlin, top Homeland Security spokeswoman, leaving her post

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security's top spokeswoman, is leaving her post next week, two U.S. officials familiar with her plans told CBS News on Tuesday.

As the chief spokesperson of the federal agency spearheading President Trump's mass deportation campaign, McLaughlin has been prolific on social media and in the press defending the Trump administration's immigration policies.

A source familiar with McLaughlin's plans said her departure was planned in December, and that she delayed it following the fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis by federal immigration officers.

Her departure was first reported by Politico earlier Tuesday.

DHS oversees the two federal agencies enforcing Mr. Trump's deportation blitz: Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

Since joining the administration, McLaughlin has become one of the most visible and vocal defenders of Mr. Trump's deportation efforts, appearing regularly on Fox News and other television networks and posting statements on X to criticize detractors of his nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration.

McLaughlin's imminent exit comes as the Trump administration faces escalating political backlash over its aggressive immigration enforcement operations. That backlash intensified in recent weeks, amid public outcry over an unprecedented deployment of federal immigration agents to Minnesota and the killings of Minneapolis residents Reene Good and Alex Pretti by ICE and CBP officers, respectively.

Last week, White House border czar Tom Homan announced the large-scale deployment of ICE and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis would conclude.

Recent polling has indicated a shift in public opinion on immigration enforcement. A CBS News poll in January found that Americans' support for Mr. Trump's deportation campaign had fallen to 46%, down from 59% at the start of his administration. The poll also found 61% of those surveyed believe immigration agents are being "too tough."