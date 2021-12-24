U.S. to lift COVID-19-related temporary travel restrictions on southern African countries

The U.S. will lift the temporary COVID-19-related travel restrictions imposed on eight southern African countries on December 31, the White House announced in a tweet on Christmas Eve.

"On Dec. 31, @POTUS will lift the temporary travel restrictions on Southern Africa countries. This decision was recommended by @CDCgov," the tweet by White House spokesman Kevin Munoz read. "The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, [especially] boosted."

The restrictions, imposed in late November, affected travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The restrictions didn't apply to American citizens or lawful permanent residents although those individuals were still required to test negative prior to traveling.