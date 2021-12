U.S. lifts Africa travel restrictions, CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation time for health care workers The Biden administration is lifting COVID-related travel restrictions on eight African nations December 31. And the CDC is shortening the isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to seven. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University, joins CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss the latest on the pandemic.