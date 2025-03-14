Trader Joe's customers in 12 states warned about Gerolsteiner sparkling water bottles

Trader Joe's is cautioning customers that some glass bottles of Gerolsteiner sparkling water sold in 12 states could be cracked or damaged. About 61,500 bottles of the product are being recalled because they pose a potential laceration hazard, according to a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled bottles were sold from Dec. 27, 2024 to Jan. 28, 2025 in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, the retailer and federal agency separately said.

Manufactured in Germany, the recalled water sold for about $3.00 a bottle, and came in a large 750-milliliter glass bottle sold individually or in cases containing 15 bottles, according to the CPSC.

There have been no reports of injury or damaged bottles.

Recalled Gerolsteiner Sparkling Mineral Water. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Trader Joe's was informed of the potential problem by its supplier of Gerolsteiner Sparking Natural Mineral Water, the retailer said in a product safety announcement posted on its site Wednesday. Trader Joe's said the issue was identified by research related to bottle breakage during production and potentially affects 1% of bottles containing either of the following lot code numbers:

2024/28/11 24 2027/19/12

2024/271/11 24 2027/18/12

The CPSC's recall notice, however, listed the lot numbers slightly differently, giving the following two lot numbers:

11/28/2024 L

11/27/2024 L

Recalled Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water (750 ml) lot number location. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

"If you have bottles with either lot code, please do not use them. We urge you to dispose of them carefully and go to any Trader Joe's for a full refund," Trader Joe's stated.

The CPSC notice, however, stated that while no proof of purchase would be needed, customers would have to return the bottles from the affected lots to the store where they were purchased to get a refund in the form of cash or credit.

Gerolsteiner can be reached at 800-777-0633 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@consup.us, online at https://www.gerolsteiner.de/en/recall or buy going to www.gerolsteiner.de/en/ and clicking on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, the CPSC said.

Trader Joe's said customers with questions may contact it at 626-599-3817 or by filling out this form.