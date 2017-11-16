By Rebecca Shabad CBS News November 16, 2017, 2:46 PM

Tom Ridge in critical condition after cardiac procedure

Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critical condition after he underwent a cardiac catheterization procedure Thursday morning, according a statement released by a representative.

Ridge, 72, a former governor of Pennsylvania, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference at a hotel in Austin, Texas, when he called hotel staff seeking medical assistance, the statement said.

"The Governor's friends and family are grateful to the Marriott Hotel's emergency services team, the paramedics who quickly responded, and to the hospital's cardiac staff, nurses and ER physicians for their tremendous professionalism, caring and concern," it said.

Ridge was underwent the procedure at the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Central Texas' adult Level I Trauma Center.

He served as Homeland Security secretary from 2003 until 2005 and previously served as governor from 1995 until 2001.

