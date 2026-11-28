A charity set up by the family of a British World War II veteran who raised tens of millions by walking laps of his garden during the coronavirus pandemic has applied to be disbanded, two years after the country's charity watchdog found "repeated" financial misconduct.

An application to have the charitable company created in honor of Capt. Tom Moore removed appeared Friday on the register of Companies House, the official U.K. government executive agency that maintains the public register of British companies, including charitable ones.

Moore, who died in 2021 at 100 years old, raised almost 39 million pounds, or $49 million, through his daily walks in his yard, inspiring people across the U.K. who followed his exploits in daily TV updates during the early weeks of the pandemic. All of the money he raised was donated to Britain's National Health Service.

Captain Tom Moore, 99, poses with his walker while walking a lap of his garden on April 16, 2020. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

"That's a lot of dollars — isn't it?" Moore told CBS News in 2021.

Moore was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July 2020 during an outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, in recognition of his huge charity efforts. He also received about 125,000 cards from the public for his 100th birthday and participated in a charity music single that saw him become the oldest British No. 1 artist ever.

Following the success of his fundraising, his family established the Captain Tom Foundation to continue his fundraising efforts. However, the charity was soon embroiled in controversy and Britain's charity regulator concluded in November 2024 that Moore's daughter and son-in-law personally benefited from the charity.

The Charity Commission for England and Wales slammed them in a damning report that found they made almost 1.5 million pounds, or $1.9 million, from activities linked to the charity, including a book deal and an 18,000-pound fee to attend an awards ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II knights Captain Sir Thomas Moore on July 17, 2020 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

It also barred Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, from serving as a trustee for any charity for 10 years and her husband, Colin, for a period of eight years.

The millions raised by the late Sir Tom and donated to NHS Charities Together before the foundation was formed were not part of the commission's inquiry.

The charity is now known as the 1189808 Foundation, having dropped Moore's name at the request of his family last year.