Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old "national treasure" Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom Moore, Britain's beloved walking hero, became Sir Tom on Friday after receiving a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

The celebrity veteran captured the hearts of many around the world when he raised tens of millions for the British National Health System. Moore pledged to walk 100 laps in his garden each day for ten days, with the help of a walking frame. By his 100th birthday, Moore's charity walk had reached an astounding $40 million.

Captain Tom Moore at Windsor Castle in Windsor on July 17, 2020. CHRIS JACKSON/Getty

The knighting ceremony took place at Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth has been isolating since March. According to the palace, investitures planned to take place in June and July were postponed, but it seems like a special exception was made for Captain Tom, who was accompanied by family members.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Ahead of receiving the prestigious accolade, the veteran said he was "ready and raring to go for what is a very special day," accompanied by the hashtag #todaywillbeagoodday.

Good Morning! Ready and raring to go for what is a very special day. Thank you for all the well wishes, as ever, overwhelmed by your support.#todaywillbeagoodday pic.twitter.com/JgLD0O0suI — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) July 17, 2020

When news first made the rounds of his charitable feat, the centenarian, who served during World War II, received an honorary promotion to Colonel in recognition for his efforts and he was also named an honorary member of the England cricket team.

"I have been overwhelmed by the many honours I have received over the past weeks," Moore said on Friday, "But there is simply nothing that can compare to this, I am overwhelmed with pride and joy."

Queen Elizabeth II awards Captain Sir Thomas Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle on July 17, 2020, in Windsor. Chris Jackson/Getty

During the private ceremony, the British monarch used a sword that belonged to her father, George VI, to knight the war veteran.

Earlier in the day, the Queen attended the private wedding ceremony of her granddaughter Princess Beatrice on the Windsor estate.