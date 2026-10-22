Toledo resident describes chemical leak as it continues to vent: "Looked like a movie"

Hundreds of people in Toledo, Ohio, remain evacuated from their homes as officials work to resolve a fiery chemical leak that began Tuesday.

Residents within a mile of an MC Tank facility were order to evacuate on Tuesday, and everyone within a 3-mile radius was told to shelter in place. On Wednesday, the shelter-in-place was lifted and evacuations were reduced to half a mile. But a chemical plume remains.

City officials have been allowing the chemicals to vent from the 5,500-gallon tank, instead of trying to send in crews to stop the leak. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Wednesday that the potential for an explosion made it too dangerous for first responders, including hazardous material teams, to approach the tank. One first responder has sustained injuries, Kapszukiewicz said.

The city and MC Tank Transport Inc. said the substance involved in the leak is glycidyl methacrylate, an industrial chemical that is used in plastics, paints and coatings. State officials said the leak happened due to an error as the chemical was being transferred.

Residents have reported symptoms including burning in the eyes, lungs and sinuses, bad headaches and nausea. One area hospital is treating 35 patients. Resident Travis Williams said he "woke up choking" from overwhelming fumes.

"I've never had these feelings, the burnings, itchy skin, irritated eyes," Williams said. "I am definitely worried about the long-term effect of this."

A dense fog has also descended over Toledo. Officials say the fog was indistinguishable from the chemical plume. The conditions are also affecting visibility. Williams said the scene outside his home "looked like a movie."

"I couldn't even see as far as my car to the curb," Williams said.

Officials are asking residents to ventilate their homes by opening windows and doors. Residents are also being encouraged to wash their hands thoroughly and watch for coughing and eye irritation in people and pets. The Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality.

In May, an industrial tank containing another methacrylate compound ruptured in Orange County, California. That incident displaced thousands until a crack formed in the overheating tank, relieving the pressure and ending the risk of explosion.