Hazardous materials evacuation and shelter-in-place orders in effect for Toledo

Toledo Fire and Rescue ordered everyone within a 1-mile radius of 1050 Progress Ave. to evacuate, and everyone within a 3-mile radius to shelter in place, due to a hazardous materials release.

At 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Toledo Fire and Rescue issued the evacuation orders, and at 4:24 a.m. on Wednesday, the shelter-in-place orders.

For people within the shelter-in-place area, you are asked to stay indoors, close windows and doors and turn off ventilation that draws in outside air. You are also asked to keep pets indoors.

Am I in the evacuation zone?

According to the City of Toledo, the zone is a 1-mile radius around 1050 Progress Ave. If you live or work within 1 mile of that address, you are asked to evacuate and can go to:

Shoreland Elementary School — temporary shelter

Meijer parking lot (off East Alexis) — Red Cross and TARTA buses are stationed to provide shelter as needed

The shelter-in-place zone is a 3-mile radius around 1050 Progress Ave.