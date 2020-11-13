Watch Live: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addresses record COVID-19 cases as new restrictions go into effect

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and state health leaders are addressing record COVID-19 cases and the uncontrolled spread of the virus Friday as new restrictions on bars, restaurants and family gatherings go into effect.

More than 7,000 cases were reported Thursday in the state, a record.

Walz announced this week that the new restrictions, which target situations where young people congregate, place limits on gatherings including restaurants, funerals and wedding receptions. "I have to be absolutely candid in Minnesota — we are in the midst of a significant surge in coronavirus cases," Walz said Tuesday.

Starting Friday, there would be a 10-person limit on indoor and outdoor private social gatherings that include a maximum of three households, Walz said. Bars and restaurants will now be limited to 50% capacity both indoors and outdoors, with a maximum of 150 people. Dine-in service will end at 10 p.m., although delivery after that time can continue.

The restrictions were announced after hospitals expressed concern about capacity to treat people with COVID-19, according to the governor's office.

"More people are getting sick, including our health care workers, which is impacting hospitals' ability to provide care even when there are enough actual hospital beds," his office said Tuesday in a news release. "These factors have caused hospital bed capacity to hover above 95 percent in many areas."

