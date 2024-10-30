"Tiger King" Joe Exotic announces prison engagement

FORT WORTH — Joe Exotic, made famous in the Netflix series "Tiger King" and currently serving time in federal prison, says he is engaged to a fellow inmate in Texas and hopes to get married.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, is currently incarcerated at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth. He submitted a marriage application to the federal prison to wed fellow inmate Jorge Marquez Flores, he announced in a news release Wednesday.

Maldonado was convicted in 2019 on 21 counts, including 19 counts of wildlife crimes and two counts of hiring hitmen to kill animal activist Carole Baskin. He is serving a 21-year sentence.

Joe Exotic, Jorge Flores

His fiancé, 33-year-old Jorge Marquez Flores, originally from Mexico, is serving time for immigration-related issues, according to Maldonado's news release.

According to Maldonado, both men are optimistic the prison will approve their application and have "high hopes" that Maldonado's appeal will succeed. He hopes the two would be released from prison in mid-2025.

In his news release, Maldonado also requested a presidential pardon for both he and Flores, as well as asylum for Flores.

"I wish someone that is President or wins the Presidency would do the right thing and pardon me so I could move past this nightmare that my own country has caused for the last 7 years of my life," Maldonado wrote in the news release. "All I did was build a zoo and some people were very jealous. Then I was put into prison by my own country."