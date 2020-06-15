Thomas Jefferson statue toppled in Portland, Oregon

A statue of Thomas Jefferson outside a high school named for him in North Portland, Oregon was toppled Sunday after a night of protests, reports CBS Portland, Oregon affiliate KOIN-TV. It was the latest to be vandalized or pulled over in the U.S. and other nations during the racial justice protests that have followed the death of George Floyd at Minneapolis police hands three week ago.

Statues of leading Confederate figures as well as slaveowners and slave traders have been targeted by demonstrators – and in some cases, removed by state and state governments.

Toppled Thomas Jefferson statue is seen on night of June 14, 2020 in front of high school named for him in North Portland, Oregon KOIN-TV

The Jefferson statue was the third to be taken down this weekend in Oregon alone: Two at the University of Oregon – the Pioneer Man and the Pioneer Mother – were taken down Saturday evening.

Earlier Sunday evening, the steps of Jefferson High School were the sight of a Black Lives Matter rally led by Rose City Justice.

Organizers spoke in front of the Jefferson statue—its base spray-painted with the phrase "Slave Owner."

Some time after the march moved on to a local park, the statue was toppled.

It wasn't clear who did it or whether they were involved in the Black Lives Matter demonstration there hours before.