Sen. Thom Tillis announces he won't seek reelection after Trump threatens primary challenge

Washington — Republican Sen. Thom Tillis announced Sunday that he won't seek reelection in 2026, opening up a key seat in North Carolina.

The announcement came hours after President Trump posted on Truth Social criticizing Tillis for his opposition to some of the provisions within the "big, beautiful bill" making its way through the Senate. Mr. Trump indicated he would work to support primary challenges against Tillis, who is up for reelection in 2026.

Tillis was first elected to the Senate in 2014.

This is breaking news story and will be updated.