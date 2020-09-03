This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 6)

COVER STORY: Maintaining a perfect lawn in a world turned upside-down

According to a 2005 NASA study, Americans spend $40 billion a year tending to their 40 million acres of grass. So, no surprise coronavirus has made Americans lawn-care crazy. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at why both lawn nuts and novices are keeping their patches of green neat and tidy during the pandemic.

For more info:



ECONOMY: Income inequality, and coronavirus' economic fallout

Two-thirds of the nation's wealth is owned by the richest five percent of Americans, while at the same time more than 38 million Americans live in poverty. The rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer has been the story of economic inequality for the last 50 years, and COVID-19 appears set to continue the trend. Correspondent Jill Schlesinger looks at the downside – and what one business figure calls the upside – of income disparity.

For more info:



PHOTOGRAPHY: Snapshots of summer



Sportscasting legend Vin Scully sits down with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

SPORTS: Vin Scully's treasures of baseball

Over the years Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully accumulated a museum's worth of baseball memorabilia. Now, he's decided to auction off much of his prized collection, with the proceeds going to his kids and grandkids, and to charity. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with the legendary announcer, a storyteller who tells the stories of some of his unique artifacts of baseball history.

For more info:

BUSINESS: How Netflix reinvented entertainment

In his new book, "No Rules Rules," Reed Hastings, the co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix, spells out his highly-unorthodox management style, a radical candor inspired by his marriage counseling. In their first joint television interview, Hastings and his co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, talk with Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" about Netflix's innovative company culture whose "honesty is the best policy" creed has helped catapult the streaming service to exponential growth as a leading film and TV production studio.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



Peter Strzok prior to giving a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2018. Alex Brandon/AP

JUSTICE: "Compromised": Peter Strzok on investigating the Trump campaign

In the summer of 2016 FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok led the bureau's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections with Russian officials, which brought forth criminal convictions of Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos; Michael Flynn also plead guilty for lying to the FBI. But Strzok's personal conduct also led to his dismissal from the FBI, and raised questions over the integrity of his work. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin sits down with Strzok, author of the new book, "Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump."

For more info:



HARTMAN: Race track



Paris Hilton, right, with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

CELEBRITY: The real Paris Hilton

Socialite and social media influencer Paris Hilton has been a fixture on TV and online for so long that most people think they know her. But, as she tells correspondent Tracy Smith, they don't know about a chapter in her life that, Hilton says, was too painful to talk about … until now.

PREVIEW: Paris Hilton on pretending to be a "Barbie airhead," to hide childhood trauma

To watch a trailer for the documentary "This Is Paris," debuting on Youtube September 14, click on the player below:

For more info:

Follow Paris Hilton on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram



COMMENTARY: Smile!

Sharing smiles may be more important than ever in these difficult times, but doing so is even more difficult while wearing a mask. Correspondent Jim Axelrod faces up to a challenge of the COVID-19 era, with advice on how we can all find other ways to smile at each other.



NEWS: Updates for "Sunday Morning" viewers

Jane Pauley reports.



BETWEEN THE LINES: The New Yorker Cartoons (Video)

For some 95 years, cartoons in The New Yorker magazine have captured the spirit of their times. This time is no exception. "Sunday Morning" presents a recent sampling.

For more info:



NATURE: Woodpeckers

For more info:

WEB EXCLUSIVE:

Niches in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's façade, empty since it was opened in 1902, are now graced with four seven-foot-high statues of female figures by Kenyan-American artist Wengechi Mutu. CBS News

ART UNDER THE SUN: Bronze sculptures front-and-center at New York's Met Museum | Watch Video

Niches in the building's façade, empty since the museum was opened in 1902, are now graced with four seven-foot-high statues of female figures by Kenyan-American artist Wengechi Mutu.

For more info:

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!