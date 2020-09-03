This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 6)

COVER STORY: Maintaining a perfect lawn in a world turned upside-down
According to a 2005 NASA study, Americans spend $40 billion a year tending to their 40 million acres of grass. So, no surprise coronavirus has made Americans lawn-care crazy. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at why both lawn nuts and novices are keeping their patches of green neat and tidy during the pandemic.
ECONOMY: Income inequality, and coronavirus' economic fallout
Two-thirds of the nation's wealth is owned by the richest five percent of Americans, while at the same time more than 38 million Americans live in poverty. The rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer has been the story of economic inequality for the last 50 years, and COVID-19 appears set to continue the trend. Correspondent Jill Schlesinger looks at the downside – and what one business figure calls the upside – of income disparity.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Snapshots of summer
SPORTS: Vin Scully's treasures of baseball
Over the years Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully accumulated a museum's worth of baseball memorabilia. Now, he's decided to auction off much of his prized collection, with the proceeds going to his kids and grandkids, and to charity. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with the legendary announcer, a storyteller who tells the stories of some of his unique artifacts of baseball history.
BUSINESS: How Netflix reinvented entertainment
In his new book, "No Rules Rules," Reed Hastings, the co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix, spells out his highly-unorthodox management style, a radical candor inspired by his marriage counseling. In their first joint television interview, Hastings and his co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, talk with Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" about Netflix's innovative company culture whose "honesty is the best policy" creed has helped catapult the streaming service to exponential growth as a leading film and TV production studio.
JUSTICE: "Compromised": Peter Strzok on investigating the Trump campaign
In the summer of 2016 FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok led the bureau's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections with Russian officials, which brought forth criminal convictions of Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos; Michael Flynn also plead guilty for lying to the FBI. But Strzok's personal conduct also led to his dismissal from the FBI, and raised questions over the integrity of his work. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin sits down with Strzok, author of the new book, "Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump."
HARTMAN: Race track
CELEBRITY: The real Paris Hilton
Socialite and social media influencer Paris Hilton has been a fixture on TV and online for so long that most people think they know her. But, as she tells correspondent Tracy Smith, they don't know about a chapter in her life that, Hilton says, was too painful to talk about … until now.
COMMENTARY: Smile!
Sharing smiles may be more important than ever in these difficult times, but doing so is even more difficult while wearing a mask. Correspondent Jim Axelrod faces up to a challenge of the COVID-19 era, with advice on how we can all find other ways to smile at each other.
NEWS: Updates for "Sunday Morning" viewers
Jane Pauley reports.
BETWEEN THE LINES: The New Yorker Cartoons (Video)
For some 95 years, cartoons in The New Yorker magazine have captured the spirit of their times. This time is no exception. "Sunday Morning" presents a recent sampling.
NATURE: Woodpeckers
WEB EXCLUSIVE:
ART UNDER THE SUN: Bronze sculptures front-and-center at New York's Met Museum | Watch Video
Niches in the building's façade, empty since the museum was opened in 1902, are now graced with four seven-foot-high statues of female figures by Kenyan-American artist Wengechi Mutu.
