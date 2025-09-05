This week on "Sunday Morning" (Sept. 7)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Turmoil at the CDC

Robert Costa reports.

ALMANAC: Sept. 7

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



FOOD: How the popularity of an Italian-inspired "flat white" coffee spread from Australia

In Australia, Italian immigrants and their descendants have transformed the land Down Under – and inspired such customs as "flat white" coffee made from espresso and steamed milk. Holly Williams checks out how an Aussie helped popularize flat whites to the world.

HARTMAN: Compliments



Comedian Ned Bargatze. CBS News

TV: Stand-up Nate Bargatze on operating in "this chaos"

Nate Bargatze, the highest-grossing stand-up in the country, recently debuted his fifth Netflix special – and on Sept. 14, he'll be hosting the 77th Emmy Awards on CBS and Paramount+, while also branching out into movies. Is a Nate Bargatze theme park and film studio in his future? He talks with Conor Knighton about his ambitions; moving back to Nashville; and the appeal of being a "clean comic."

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

U.S.: Justice Amy Coney Barrett responds to criticism that the Supreme Court is allowing Trump to expand his power

In her first TV interview since joining the Supreme Court in 2020, Justice Amy Coney Barrett talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about her legal philosophy; her vote in the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health case (which removed a 50-year guaranteed, constitutional right to an abortion); and her response to opponents who believe the court is allowing President Trump to push the boundaries of the executive branch's power.

PREVIEW: Justice Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court decisions are "not an opinion poll" (Video)

READ AN EXCERPT: "Listening to the Law" by Amy Coney Barrett

In this excerpt from the Supreme Court Justice's memoir, Amy Coney Barrett writes of the decision she and her family made to "burn the boats" upon being asked to serve on the High Court.

THESE UNITED STATES: The Golden Gate

Built during the Great Depression, California's Golden Gate Bridge is the for the West Coast what the Statue of Liberty is for the East: A lofty symbol of freedom, possibility and hope, constructed by workers who toiled at terrifying heights. Lee Cowan reports.

Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), along with Columbia (Nell Campbell), Magenta (Patricia Quinn), and Riff Raff (Richard O'Brien), welcome their quests in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." 20th Century Fox

MOVIES: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" turns 50: "Don't dream it, be it"

Richard O'Brien's stage musical, "The Rocky Horror Show," a sexually-unabashed parody of sci-fi films, was turned into a movie in 1975 – and it bombed. But fans at midnight showings turned it into a cult favorite that is still running 50 years later – with audience participation a major draw. Tracy Smith talks with actors Tim Curry and Barry Bostwick, producer Lou Adler, and film scholar Jeffrey Weinstock about the movie's very long legs.

FASHION: Brooklyn Fashion Academy: Opening the door to new talent

During the summer, the Brooklyn Public Library hosts a free program mentoring aspiring fashion designers – some with no formal experience – with an assist from "Project Runway All Stars" alum Benjamin Mach. Correspondent Elaine Quijano reports on the Brooklyn Fashion Academy and its goal to broaden access into the fashion industry.

COMMENTARY: Health expert pleads with GOP senator to address RFK Jr. actions "before it is too late"

In the wake of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr's firing of top CDC officials and cuts in mRNA vaccine research, Dr. Timothy Johnson (longtime network TV medical editor and founding editor of the Harvard Medical School Health Letter) has a message for a fellow doctor, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who'd promised oversight of Kennedy when he voted to confirm him.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Fashion designer Giorgio Armani (Video)

Giorgio Armani, whose designs blurred the lines between women's and men's clothing, has died at age 91, his company confirmed Thursday. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired Jan. 22, 2006, Rita Braver talked with the clothing legend about his childhood in Italy; his perfectionist attitude; and how someone who never studied design became the richest man in the fashion industry. We also hear from some of Armani's Hollywood fans, including actors Richard Gere, Samuel L. Jackson and Glenn Close, and director Martin Scorsese.

MARATHON: Vocal artistry (YouTube Video)

Listen up! Here are some classic "Sunday Morning" stories about vocal artists of all stripes (as well as the pain caused by people who abuse the gift of the human voice). Featuring:

Almanac: Don LaFontaine, the voice of movie trailers (2018)

Billie Eilish on the liberation she found taking voice lessons (2024)

Actors JoBeth Williams, Hector Elizondo and others revive the drama of radio (1989)

Sam Smith's falsetto chart-toppers (2014)

Sports announcer Jason Benetti on being a voice for those with cerebral palsy (2019)

Faith Salie on vocal fry (2013)

Laurence Fishburne, Scott Brick and Jesse Eisenberg on narrating audio books (2020)

"The Simpsons" voice actor Dan Castellaneta (2001)

More than a decade after a stroke, Randy Travis sings again, courtesy of AI (2024)

The cool sound of singer Peggy Lee (2022)

