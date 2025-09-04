From the archives: Fashion designer Giorgio Armani Giorgio Armani, whose designs blurred the lines between women's and men's clothing, has died at age 91, his company confirmed Thursday. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired Jan. 22, 2006, Rita Braver talked with the clothing legend about his childhood in Italy; his perfectionist attitude; and how someone who never studied design became the richest man in the fashion industry. We also hear from some of Armani's Hollywood fans, including actors Richard Gere, Samuel L. Jackson and Glenn Close, and director Martin Scorsese.