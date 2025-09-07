Watch CBS News

Former CDC physicians speak out against new vaccine policies

Four physicians, who resigned from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in protest against the firing of the CDC's director by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., tell Robert Costa they believe the Health and Human Services Secretary is jeopardizing the public health infrastructure of our nation. They also argue the CDC's new COVID vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women are "completely not based in any evidence that world experts agree on."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue