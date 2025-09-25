This week on "Sunday Morning" (Sept. 28)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Catching the Unabomber

"Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with David Kaczynski, whose tip led to the capture of the Unabomber, one of the most notorious domestic terrorists in American history – and a man who happened to be Kaczynski's own brother.



ALMANAC: September 28

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Calder Gardens, in Philadelphia, opened this past week, showcasing 31 sculptures by Alexander Calder in an indoor/outdoor sanctuary. Calder Gardens

THE NEW SEASON: Art, from Calder sculptures to Impressionist masters

Jane Pauley highlights fall exhibitions, including a newly-opened Philadelphia oasis filled with works by sculptor Alexander Calder, and Impressionist paintings on display across the country.



SCIENCE: Why crickets are as good as a thermometer

The chirping of crickets in your backyard can be a soothing seasonal sound, but did you know it's also an accurate way to tell the temperature – if you know the mathematical formula? Robert Krulwich and puppeteer Barnaby Dixon explain.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in the Broadway revival of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot." Andy Henderson

ON BROADWAY: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on "Waiting for Godot"

In 1989, actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter played Bill and Ted, two friend who undertook an "excellent adventure." Now, they've reteamed on Broadway as Estragon and Vladimir, two friends examining the absurdity of life in Samuel Beckett's masterpiece "Waiting for Godot." They talk with Tracy Smith about their own friendship; how Alex, at the height of his fame, walked away from acting; and what Keanu finds risky about live theater.

"Waiting for Godot," at the Hudson Theatre, New York City (through Jan. 4, 2026) | Ticket info



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Correspondent Seth Doane with Eli Sharabi, who was released by Hamas after 491 days in captivity. CBS News

BOOKS: Freed hostage Eli Sharabi on being held captive by Hamas

On Oct. 7, 2023, Eli Sharabi was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists and held for 491 days, before being released last February, an ordeal he recounts in his book "Hostage." He spoke with Seth Doane as he returned for the first time to his kibbutz in southern Israel, and described the hope that gave him the strength to survive, and why he remains optimistic for the future.

"Hostage" by Eli Sharabi (Harper Influence), in Hardcover, Large Print Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available October 7 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org



Actress Jennifer Lopez with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

MOVIES: Jennifer Lopez on "Kiss of the Spider Woman"

Jennifer Lopez talks with Lee Cowan about playing a screen goddess in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman." She also discusses her love of movie musicals, and her long road from the Bronx to Hollywood.

To watch a trailer for "Kiss of the Spider Woman" click on the video player below:

"Kiss of the Spider Woman" opens in theaters Oct. 10



MUSIC: The Zombies

Mark Phillips reports.

