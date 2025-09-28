The New Season: Fall 2025 - The most anticipated new movies, music, TV and more

Be on the lookout for these new entertainment offerings in the coming months, from screens to the stage, from music to the page.

Movies

"One Battle After Another" (Now in theaters)

The latest from director Paul Thomas Anderson ("There Will Be Blood") is a comic romp inspired by the Thomas Pynchon novel "Vineland," in which Leonardo DiCaprio plays a washed-up radical freedom fighter trying to be a good dad. But those old revolutionary tendencies tend to not go away. With Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall, and Benicio Del Toro. And for fans of celluloid, it's the first film to be shot and projected in VistaVision in more than six decades.

"The Smashing Machine" (In theaters Oct. 3)

This sports biopic stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the real-life mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr, who also fought depression and drug addiction, and whose struggle to come clean threatened to upend his marriage. With Emily Blunt.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" (In theaters Oct. 24)

Scott Cooper's biodrama, adapted from Warren Zanes' biography of Bruce Springsteen, stars Jeremy Allen White as the singer-songwriter during the period when he created his transformative album "Nebraska."

"Sentimental Value" (In theaters Nov. 7)

Renate Reinsve (the breakout star of "The Worst Person in the World") plays an actress estranged from her father, a noted director (Stellan Skarsgård), who comes to her with an offer: a role in his latest script written especially for her. Directed by Joachim Trier, the film won the Grand Prix at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Co-starring Elle Fanning.

"Hamnet" (In theaters Nov. 27)

This adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's bestseller stars Jessie Buckley ("I'm Thinking of Ending Things") and Paul Mescal ("Aftersun") as William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, and traces the effects on their marriage, and his work, from the devastating loss of their son. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland"), this was the People's Choice Award-winner at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Music

Jacob Collier, "The Light for Days" (Oct. 10)

The English multi-instrumentalist who has won seven Grammy Awards will release his first album post-"Djesse," and features the track "I Know (A Little)."

Sudan Archives, "The BPM" (Oct. 17)

The new album from the singer and violinist Brittney Parks (who records under the name Sudan Archives) features the track "Dead."

Demi Lovato, "It's Not That Deep" (Oct. 24)

The singer's ninth studio album has already spawned two singles, "Fast" and "Here All Night."

Brandi Carlile, "Returning to Myself" (Oct. 24)

Following her recent collaboration with Elton John, "Who Believes in Angels?," Carlile returns with a solo album.

Florence + the Machine, "Everybody Scream" (Oct. 31)

You scream, we scream, we all scream for Florence Welch – and no one screams like her. Her sixth album is the latest since the group's 2022 "Dance Fever."

TV

"The Simpsons: Season 37" (Fox) (Sept. 28)

They're ba-a-a-ack! And what would American pop culture be without Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and the other denizens of Springfield?

"Abbott Elementary: Season 5" (ABC) (Oct. 1)

School is back in session at Willard R. Abbott Elementary in Philadelphia.

"Boston Blue" (CBS) (Oct. 17)

Donnie Wahlberg reprises his "Blue Bloods" role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan in this spin-off series set in Beantown.

"Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order" (AMC) (Oct. 26)

The horror series, adapted from the novelist's "Vampire Chronicles," stars Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

"The Paper" (NBC) (Nov. 10)

A mockumentary series produced as a follow-up to the American version of "The Office" goes inside the workings of a middling newspaper in Ohio, and the new editor-in-chief's efforts to shake things up. With Domhnall Gleeson.

Streaming

"Chad Powers" (Hulu) (Sept. 30)

Glen Powell stars as a former college football quarterback trying to do an end-run around a career-ending scandal by creating a new identity in this sports comedy.

"It: Welcome to Derry" (HBO) (Oct. 26)

Inspired by Stephen King's "It," this prequel to the feature films "It" and "It: Chapter Two" features Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the Clown.

"Pluribus" (Apple TV+) (Nov. 7)

In this science fiction series from the creator of "Breaking Bad," Rhea Seehorn plays the only person immune from a virus that turns everyone happy.

"Landman: Season 2" (Paramount+) (Nov. 16)

Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore star in this continuation of the Taylor Sheridan/Christian Wallace series set in West Texas' booming oilfields.

"Stranger Things: Final Season" (Netflix) (Nov. 26)

The gates are opening up around Hawkins. The cast is back to try, one last time, to deal with the Upside Down.

Theater

New York City:

"Oh Happy Day!" (Public Theater) (Oct. 2)

A reimagining of the story of Noah's Ark, from the Tony-nominated writer-director duo Jordan E. Cooper and Stevie Walker-Webb ("Ain't No Mo'"), with songs by Grammy-winning gospel artist Donald Lawrence.

"Chess" (Imperial Theatre) (Oct. 15)

This revival of the 1988 Benny Andersson-Björn Ulvaeus-Tim Rice musical, starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, features a new book by Emmy-winner Danny Strong.

"Ragtime" (Vivian Beaumont Theater) (Oct. 16)

This new revival of the Tony-winning musical, based on E.L. Doctorow's novel, stars Joshua Henry, Colin Donnell, Caissie Levy and Anna Grace Barlow.

"Liberation" (James Earl Jones Theatre) (Oct. 26)

Bess Wohl's Off-Broadway play about unfinished business in the feminist universe moves to Broadway.

"Oedipus" (Studio 54) (Oct. 30)

The epic Sophocles tragedy is transformed into a contemporary election drama by Robert Icke. With Mark Strong and Olivier Award-winner Lesley Manville recreating their West End performances.

Around the country:

"Bull Durham" (Paper Mill Playhouse, Millburn, N.J.) (Oct. 2)

Batter up for this new musical version of the 1988 sports classic, directed by Marc Bruni ("The Great Gatsby") and starring Nik Walker, Carmen Cusack and Will Savarese. With book by Ron Shelton, who wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay.

"Revolution(s)" (Goodman Theatre, Chicago) (Oct. 4)

An Afghan War veteran returns to Chicago to another kind of war, in this punk-hip hop-metal musical by Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn.

"Purple Rain" (State Theatre, Minneapolis) (Oct. 16)

This stage adaptation of the Prince album and film "Purple Rain" features a book by Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins ("Purpose").

"Working Girl" (La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, Calif.) (Oct. 28)

This musical adaptation of the 1988 comedy features an original score by Cyndi Lauper.

"As You Like It" (Writers Theatre, Glencoe, Ill.) (Oct. 30)

A musical adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub ("Suffs").

Books

Fiction:

"Heart the Lover" by Lily King (Sept. 30)

The author of "Writers & Lovers" returns with a novel about a young woman drawn into a complicated friendship with two male classmates in college. Years later, she must consider how those friendships, and her youthful decisions, still shape her life. [Read an excerpt.]

"Shadow Ticket" by Thomas Pynchon (Oct. 7)

The latest work by the post-modern satirist is a Depression-era mystery in which a private eye, trailing a missing heiress, is shanghaied into an international plot involving Nazis, spies, paranormal investigators, and swing musicians.

"A Guardian and a Thief" by Megha Majumdar (Oct. 14)

A near-future novel set in a climate-ravaged India, from the author of the New York Times bestseller "A Burning."

"Cursed Daughters" by Oyinkan Braithwaite (Nov. 4)

A new comic novel from the author of the bestseller "My Sister, the Serial Killer," in which a young woman tries to shake up an implacable family curse.

"The Eleventh Hour: A Quintet of Stories" by Salman Rushdie (Nov. 4)

The acclaimed author, now in his late 70s and the survivor of a near-fatal attack, writes stories set on three continents about the closure of life, and meeting death head-on.

Non-fiction:

"Truly" by Lionel Richie (Sept. 30)

The legendary singer, songwriter and record producer writes about his winding, sometimes painful journey from a shy kid to an award-winning entertainer celebrated around the world.

"Joyride: A Memoir" by Susan Orlean (Oct. 14)

Travel through the storied career of the New Yorker writer and bestselling author of "The Orchid Thief."

"Dead and Alive: Essays" by Zadie Smith (Oct. 28)

A collection of essays by the author of "White Teeth."

"The Look" by Michelle Obama (Nov. 4)

The former first lady writes about her evolution of style throughout her life, illustrated with more than 200 photographs.

"Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts" by Margaret Atwood (Nov. 4)

The author of "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Cat's Eye" presents her long-awaited autobiography.



Produced by Robert Marston and David Morgan. Editor: Carol Ross.



