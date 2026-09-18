This week on "Sunday Morning" (Sept. 20)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: The addiction of online sports gambling: "Like crack in the '80s"

The money legally wagered on sports gambling has surged to $167 billion a year since it was legalized beyond Nevada in 2018. But data show, in states where online gambling has been made legal, bankruptcies and credit card delinquencies go up 25%. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks to a gambler who wagers his annual income; and examines how the online betting platforms FanDuel and DraftKings – now the subjects of lawsuits regarding their design – interact with their customers.



ALMANAC: Sept. 20

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

An aerial view of the 300,000-sq.-ft. Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park, Los Angeles, September 2, 2026. Founded by filmmaker George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson and designed by the architect Ma Yansong, it is billed as the "first museum dedicated to the universal human tradition of visual storytelling." Mario Tama/Getty Images

ARTS: Illustrating myths: The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opens

The art of illustrators, that tells mythic narratives and stories of our shared humanity, is at the core of a new Los Angeles institution: The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, showcasing works featured in magazines, comics, fantasy stories, and motion picture design. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell talks with the museum's founders, George Lucas, the creator of "Star Wars," and his wife, businesswoman Mellody Hobson, about the emotional draw of storytelling art that shapes our world.

For more info:

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles opens Sept. 22



TECH: Nvidia's Jensen Huang on artificial intelligence

The Atlantic recently called Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang "the most powerful man in AI." He talks with correspondent Jo Ling Kent at Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., about the latest developments in artificial intelligence and the ongoing debate over safety and regulations.

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Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz with Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel, CEO and executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings Inc., and executive chairman of WME Group. CBS News

BOOKS: Superagent Ari Emanuel: Born to fight

Hollywood dealmaker Ari Emanuel is telling his life story in a raw, raunchy and rollicking new memoir, "Roll the Calls." He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his rise from the agency mail room to becoming executive chairman of WGE Group and executive chair and CEO of TKO. He also talks about growing up a bullied, dyslexic kid in the suburbs of Chicago; becoming the inspiration for Ari Gold in the HBO series "Entourage"; and explains why he is never afraid of confrontation.

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PASSAGE: Artist Peter Max

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the life and psychedelic creativity of 1960s pop artist Peter Max.



ARTS: A spectacle of puppetry: Buffalo parade through New York City

This past week, a herd of 40 buffalo roamed the concrete canyons of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn – life-size puppets that are part of a public arts project by St. Ann's Warehouse, a Brooklyn theater company. Correspondent Anthony Mason reports.

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HARTMAN: TBD



ROYALS: Charles Spencer's striking claims about the royal fallout following Princess Diana's death

In his first interview about his new book, "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister," Charles Spencer talks with correspondent Mark Phillips about his attempt to set down what he calls the true history of the life of his sister, Princess Diana. He also talks about Prince Harry's grief after Diana's death, suggesting that a "more understanding treatment" of the young prince at the time might have led to "a happier course ahead."

PREVIEW: Princess Diana's brother claims Prince Charles seemed "upbeat" after she died (Video)

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Lonnie Bunch III, the 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian, pictured in 2019 inside the Fossil Hall of the Natural History Museum in Washington, D.C. Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

HISTORY: Retiring Smithsonian head Lonnie Bunch: "You can run from history, but you can't hide"

In 2019, Lonnie Bunch became both the first historian and the first African American to serve as Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. Now 73, Bunch has announced he is retiring. He talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about fulfilling and enriching the Smithsonian's mandate. He also talks about pressure from the Trump White House questioning the patriotism of Smithsonian staff, and why the museums' mission – to protect history – includes giving America a full picture of itself.

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CBS News' Robert Costa with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. CBS News

POLITICS: Andy Beshear's advice to Democrats wooing voters: "Just be real"

Two-term Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear advises his fellow Democrats to speak like "normal people" and not shy away from progressive politics or religious faith. Beshear shares that recipe for success in a deep-red state with "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa, and discusses his book, "Go and Do Likewise: How We Heal a Broken Country," which teaches how Democrats can change minds by winning hearts.

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NATURE: TBD







WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bob Mackie on being dressmaker to the stars (Video)

Nine-time Emmy-winning costume designer Bob Mackie, who clothed such musical and comedic talents as Cher, Carol Burnett, Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli, died on Sept. 14, 2026 at age 87. In this Sept. 21, 2003 "Sunday Morning" profile, Mackie talked with correspondent Rita Braver about how a star-struck kid growing up outside Hollywood became a dressmaker to the stars, and what fascinates him about divas. He also talked about the tragic death of his son, Robin, from AIDS.

MARATHON: From Pickleball to the Olympics (YouTube Video)

A look back at "Sunday Morning"'s most thrilling sports stories.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Diane von Furstenberg on "Sunday Morning" (YouTube Video)

Watch these interviews with fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg from the "CBS Sunday Morning" vault, including:

a 2003 profile by Rita Braver, in which DVF talks about her decades-long career;

a 2011 profile by Anthony Mason, in which she discusses life, love, and fashioning a brand; and

a 2021 Martha Teichner story about New York's Little Island, an oasis along Manhattan's shoreline created by von Furstenberg and her husband, Barry Diller.

LIVE:

Actor Sylvester Stallone and CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

"CBS Sunday Morning" launches new series of live events at the 92nd Street Y in NYC, debuting with Sylvester Stallone

America's #1 Sunday morning news program announces a new collaboration beginning Sept. 28 to bring conversations with the biggest newsmakers in the arts, politics and culture to the stage, and streamed online.

For more info:

Tickets are on sale at www.92ny.org.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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