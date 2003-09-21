From the archives: Bob Mackie on being dressmaker to the stars Nine-time Emmy-winning costume designer Bob Mackie, who clothed such musical and comedic talents as Cher, Carol Burnett, Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli, died on Sept. 14, 2026 at age 87. In this Sept. 21, 2003 "Sunday Morning" profile, Mackie talked with correspondent Rita Braver about how a star-struck kid growing up outside Hollywood became a dressmaker to the stars, and what fascinates him about divas. He also talked about the tragic death of his son, Robin, from AIDS.