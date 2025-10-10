This week on "Sunday Morning" (Oct. 12)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

THESE UNITED STATES: The spirit of innovation

David Pogue looks at the pioneering spirit of innovation that Thomas Edison fostered at his R&D facility in Menlo Park, N.J., where his team helped create the light bulb and the phonograph. He also talks with Google's Steven Johnson and the panel of "Shark Tank" about today's entrepreneurs and whether an inventor's ability to persevere after failure is a uniquely American trait.

ALMANAC: October 12

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



TV: Matt Groening on "The Simpsons" turning 37

Cartoonist Matt Groening had no idea his one-off animated episode of "The Simpsons" in 1987 would become America's longest-running sitcom, now beginning its 37th season. Seth Doane talks with Groening about the show's enduring appeal (and propensity to predict the future), and visits the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France, where the art of animation is celebrated.

Actor Donnie Wahlberg ("Boston Blue") with correspondent Mo Rocca. CBS News

TV: Donnie Wahlberg on "Boston Blue" and the return of Danny Reagan

For 14 years, Donnie Wahlberg starred as NYPD detective Danny Reagan on CBS' "Blue Bloods." Now, in the spinoff series "Boston Blue," his character patrols the streets of Wahlberg's own hometown. He talks with Mo Rocca about growing up in Boston; being a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block; and why he decided to bring his character back.

To watch a trailer for "Boston Blue" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Boston Blue" debuts on CBS and Paramount+ Oct. 17



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



MOVIES: Kathryn Bigelow on the nuclear nightmare "A House of Dynamite"

The latest white-knuckle thriller by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker," "Zero Dark Thirty") imagines the responses within the government and the military when a single ICBM is launched toward the United States. David Martin talks with Bigelow and screenwriter Noah Oppenheim about a film that lays bare the human elements upon which America's nuclear deterrence may succeed or fail.

To watch a trailer for "A House of Dynamite" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"A House of Dynamite" is now playing in theaters, and streams on Netflix Oct. 24

Correspondent Lee Cowan with actor Jeremy Allen White, star of "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," on the boardwalk at Asbury Park, N.J. CBS News

MOVIES: Jeremy Allen White on playing The Boss in "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere"

Jeremy Allen White says he was unprepared for the fame that came with his award-winning performance in the TV series "The Bear." Now, this boy from Brooklyn is playing a boy from the Jersey Shore in the movie "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere." White talks with Lee Cowan about how he approached playing legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen, and what he found in common with him.

To watch a trailer for "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" opens in theaters Oct. 24



BOOKS: Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court today: "A little bit too personal and confrontational"

In his new memoir, "Life, Law & Liberty," former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy writes about being the deciding vote on some of the court's most consequential decisions on both sides of the political spectrum, from gun ownership and abortion rights to same-sex marriage. He talks with Erin Moriarty about the High Court today and its reversal of some of its own precedents; and how he believes a lack of civility and ethics in today's public debates is putting democracy in danger.

For more info:



FROM THE ARCHIVES: María Corina Machado on the crisis in Venezuela (Video)

In 2024 Venezuela's authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro used the military to enforce his claims of victory in a disputed election. Martha Teichner talked with Venezuelan opposition leader-in-hiding María Corina Machado about the crisis gripping her country. On Oct. 10, 2025, Machado was named recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. (First aired Nov. 3, 2024.)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bruce Springsteen on his landmark album "Nebraska" (YouTube Video)

In-between his chart-topping album "The River" and his classic "Born in the U.S.A.," Bruce Springsteen recorded a collection of songs on a 4-track cassette recorder in a bedroom at his rented farmhouse - dark, mournful, and rough-hewn songs that reflected the upheaval in his life at a time of rising success. The resulting album, 1982's "Nebraska," would be one of his most personal, and helped solidify his status as one of music's most soulful voices. Springsteen talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how "Nebraska" spoke to his evolution as a songwriter. Axelrod also talks with Warren Zanes, author of the new book, "Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's 'Nebraska'."





GALLERY: "The Hurt Locker"

In-depth look at Katheryn Bigelow's Oscar-winning story of a bomb disposal team serving in Iraq.

A scene from Kathryn Bigelow's "Zero Dark Thirty," about the hunt for Osama Bin Laden. The film received five Oscar nominations, including best picture, and won for best sound editing. Sony Pictures

GALLERY: Oscars 2013 - "Zero Dark Thirty"

In-depth look at Katheryn Bigelow's account of the manhunt for terror leader Osama bin Laden.



