Justice Anthony Kennedy on "Life, Law & Liberty" In his new memoir, "Life, Law & Liberty," former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy writes about casting the deciding vote on some of the most consequential political and cultural issues of his era, from gun ownership and abortion rights to same-sex marriage. He talks with Erin Moriarty about the High Court today and its reversal of some of its own precedents; and how a lack of civility and ethics in today's public debates is putting democracy in danger.