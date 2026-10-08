This week on "Sunday Morning" (Oct. 11)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy board a flight to begin a 26-day international Goodwill Tour, in Washington D.C., February 1962. PhotoQuest/Getty Images

COVER STORY: The extraordinary joy of Ethel Kennedy

In her new book, "Ethel Kennedy: The Extraordinary Life and Bold Legacy," daughter Kerry Kennedy writes about a woman who maintained positivity and resilience despite public and private tragedies. Kennedy talks with correspondent Rita Braver about her mother's marriage to Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and how she forged ahead following his assassination. She also discusses the dichotomy of Ethel's relationship with her son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Ethel Kennedy: The Extraordinary Life and Bold Legacy" by Kerry Kennedy

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ALMANAC: October 11

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Dial Books

BOOKS: The return of the Gruffalo

In 1999, children's book author Julia Donaldson created a monster: "The Gruffalo," an award-winning story about a mouse who conjures a terrifying beast. With illustrations by Axel Scheffler, the book was a runaway bestseller. Now, the pair has released their third book in the series, "Gruffalo Granny," which has become the U.K.'s bestselling book of the year (of any genre), and the fastest-selling picture book ever. They talk with correspondent Elizabeth Palmer about their creative partnership, and about books that address big ideas for small people.

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Correspondent Luke Burbank with singer-songwriter Noah Kahan. CBS News

MUSIC: Noah Kahan: Songs of sorrow and joy

The song "Stick Season," which Noah Kahan posted on TikTok in 2020, propelled the singer-songwriter from Vermont into a multi-platinum, two-time Grammy-nominated artist, with sold-out stadium shows. Now, his fourth album, "The Great Divide," with lyrics that describe friendships lost, family divisions, and bouts of depression and anxiety, has topped the Billboard chart. Kahan talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about battling for mental health, and why he's now looking forward to accessing joy in his music.

You can stream the Noah Kahan album "The Great Divide" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

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Political strategist Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine, Texas, March 26, 2026. Leandro Lozada /AFP via Getty Images

POLITICS: Steve Bannon

A key figure in President Trump's 2016 campaign and a former White House adviser, Steve Bannon remains an outspoken champion of the MAGA movement and has courted far-right parties in Europe. He talks with "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Kelsie Whitmore, of the San Francisco Firebells, swings against the Boston Hunters, in a Women's Pro Baseball League matchup at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Ill., Aug. 2, 2026. Zoe Davis/Getty Images

SPORTS: The girls of summer

Women's pro baseball has been largely inactive in this country since the pioneering All-American Girls Professional Baseball League folded 72 years ago. Now, with the new Women's Pro Baseball League (which debuted last month), women are again taking to the diamond in a league of their own. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with #1 draft pick Kelsie Whitmore; catcher Maggie Foxx; commissioner Justine Siegal; and CEO Keith Stein about what the new league means for women and sports.

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HARTMAN: TBD



Billy Crystal with correspondent Tracy Smith on Broadway. CBS News

BROADWAY: Billy Crystal on finding humor in the darkest of times

In January 2025, a wildfire burned more than 5,000 homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, including the home of Billy Crystal. The fire took everything, but in the smoldering ruins of what was once his family home, Crystal found inspiration for his latest one-man stage show, "860." Crystal talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about bringing the story of his home to Broadway, sharing what he lost, and what he learned.

For more info:

"860" starring Billy Crystal, at the Imperial Theatre, New York City (through Jan. 3) | Ticket info

A skillet of traditional Spanish paella. Felipe Rodriguez/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

WORLD: A proper paella

In Spain, the rice dish paella has spawned many variations over time, but correspondent Seth Doane went to Valencia looking for the traditional ways paella is prepared and served.

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NATURE: The Amazon jungle of Ecuador



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Eva Marie Saint on why she never "went Hollywood" (Video)

Actress Eva Marie Saint, who won an Oscar for her debut opposite Marlon Brando in "On the Waterfront," and starred in such classics as "North by Northwest" and "Exodus," died on Oct. 6, 2026 at age 102. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired March 2, 2014, Saint talked with correspondent Mo Rocca about working with Alfred Hitchcock, Cary Grant and Paul Newman; balancing a film career with family; and how she maintained being a "normal" person in Hollywood.

MARATHON: Facebook and "The Social Network" (YouTube Video)

Log in for these "Sunday Morning" stories about Facebook, its co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, and the Oscar-winning movie "The Social Network." Featuring:

Young internet entrepreneurs, including Mark Zuckerberg of thefacebook.com (2005)

David Edelstein reviews the movie "The Social Network" (2010)

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (2011)

Privacy in the age of full-body scans and Facebook (2011)

Commentary by Ben Stein on Facebook's wealth vs. American Airlines' bankruptcy (2012)

A profile of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg (2017)

A Facebook message that sparked hope (2018)

Facebook litigants and bitcoin entrepreneurs Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss (2019)

Combating fake news on Facebook (2021)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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