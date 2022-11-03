This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 6)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Yes, it's OK to cry

Scholars, pundits, and followers of professional golf have observed a change in the culture over the last half-century: crying is not mocked as a show of weakness, but as a sign of emotion that distinguishes us as human. Correspondent Jim Axelrod looks at the newfound lack of fears over tears, and the evolutionary advantages of being able to cry.

A "Lion King" mask at the new Museum of Broadway in New York City. CBS News

ON STAGE: "Curtain up!" on the Museum of Broadway

One of America's great art forms has not had a permanent museum devoted to its history, until now: The Museum of Broadway opens next week in the heart of New York City's theater district, with an entertaining and educational exhibition of highlights from the Great White Way. Correspondent Rita Braver pays a visit, and talks with Broadway legend Joel Grey, the Tony-winning star of the landmark musical "Cabaret."

Actor Casey Likes with writer-director Cameron Crowe, who has adapted his 2000 film "Almost Famous" into a Broadway musical. CBS News

ON STAGE: "Almost Famous" on Broadway: A dream finally come true

Writer-director Cameron Crowe's Oscar-winning autobiographical film, about a teenage rock journalist in the 1970s, is now a musical. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about dramatizing the personal, even painful, truth in "Almost Famous," and about how the spirit of his mother (memorably played in the film by Frances McDormand) is present at New York's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, eight shows a week.

To watch the cast of "Almost Famous" perform the song "No Friends" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Almost Famous," now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, New York City | Ticket info

Actor Sylvester Stallone, star of the new series "Tulsa King."

TV: Sylvester Stallone on "Tulsa King" and gravitas

In the new Paramount+ series "Tulsa King," Sylvester Stallone stars as an aging New York mafioso fresh out of prison who finds himself setting up a new criminal organization on the plains of Oklahoma. Stallone talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about his first foray into television; the enduring power of "Rocky"; and how he's matured into a new style of acting.

To watch a trailer for "Tulsa King" click on the video player below:

CLOCKS: Not-so-fun facts about Daylight Saving Time

It's that time of year when we turn the clocks back an hour, and supposedly get an extra hour of sleep. As correspondent David Pogue points out, there are arguments against adopting a spring-ahead/fall-behind life – or for making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Participants compete on the Lumberjack World Championships. CBS News

SPORTS: Showing off their chops at the Lumberjack World Championships

Since 1960, the small town of Hayward, Wisconsin, has hosted what has been called the "Olympics of the forest," featuring competitive events for lumberjacks (and lumberjills). Correspondent Conor Knighton witnessed some class axe.

Director Steven Spielberg with CBS News' Lesley Stahl. CBS News

MOVIES: Steven Spielberg on making "The Fabelmans": "It was cathartic for me"

One of the most successful directors of epic features began as a child besotted with filming toy train wrecks with an 8mm camera. But Steven Spielberg's latest movie, "The Fabelmans," is a semi-autobiographical drama about his parents, and touches on a family secret he had buried for years. He talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about the film's recreations of the happy origins of his career, and the unhappy ending of his parents' marriage.

To watch a trailer for "The Fabelmans" click on the video player below:

"The Fabelmans" opens in select theaters November 11

See also:



COMMENTARY: Abraham Lincoln and the preservation of democracy

Historian Jon Meacham, author of "And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle," talks about how the 16th president faced an election during the Civil War, when the continuation of democracy was still an open question – and how it resonates with the first post-insurrection midterm election.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: New Yorker cartoonist George Booth (Video)

New Yorker cartoonist George Booth, famed for illustrating a panoply of pets, has died at the age of 96. Watch Faith Salie's 2017 interview with Booth, whose cartoons have entertained generations of readers.

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Actor Dwayne Johnson and The Lost Kitchen restaurant (Video)

Actor Dwayne Johnson sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss his childhood, his career as both a professional wrestler and actor, and his favorite role: being a dad. Then, Martha Teichner visits The Lost Kitchen restaurant in Freedom, Maine.

