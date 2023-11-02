This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 5)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Not everyone is heading back to the office fulltime. CBS News

COVER STORY: Working it out: Is hybrid the future of work?

As the pandemic eased, you might expect employees who'd been working from home would head back to the office. But as it turns out, that never happened! Instead, a modern work style – a blend of commuting part-time and working part-time remotely from home – is becoming the new normal. Correspondent David Pogue talks with experts and technologists about who is benefitting from this new work style, and who is hurting.

ALMANAC: November 5

ACCESSORIES: RollieFest: Watches that stand the test of time

"Sunday Morning" recently visited the "Super Bowl of watches": RollieFest, in New York City, where a glittering gathering of watch collectors passed the time ogling seven-figure timepieces. Jane Pauley reports.

POLITICS: Election 2024: One year to the finish line

Sunday marks exactly one year to Election Day 2024. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with longtime Washington, D.C. journalist James Fallows and Washington Post Congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor about the contentious campaign, the issues for voters, and what's at stake for our democracy.

Bass Reeves (1838-1910) was the first Black U.S. deputy marshal west of the Mississippi, and is now the subject of a new Paramount+ TV series. CBS News

TV: The story of Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves, "the Michael Jordan of frontier lawmen"

The legend of Bass Reeves – a runaway slave from Texas who became a deputy U.S. marshal, bringing some 3,000 scoundrels to justice while he wore his badge – is finally being told in a new Paramount+ series, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with star David Oyelowo, and with biographer Art Burton, about bringing the largely forgotten story of Reeves to light.

PASSAGE: in memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

A Day of the Dead altar. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM MEXICO: Stories behind Day of the Dead

Every November 1st and 2nd, Mexico holds its largest public celebration: Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a fusion of Roman Catholic and Indigenous rituals that honor and remember deceased loved ones. Far from a mournful affair, the holiday is a time of celebration and warmth. Correspondent Enrique Acevedo talks with Mexico City's minister of culture Claudia Curiel De Icaza about the city's celebrations; with acclaimed chef Elena Reygadas about baking traditional pan de muerto; and with author Regina Marchi, who has documented the holiday's growing popularity on both sides of the border in her book, "Day of the Dead in the U.S.A."

Barbra Streisand introduces CBS News' Gayle King to her antique doll collection. CBS News

BOOKS: Barbra Streisand on her long-awaited memoir

In her first autobiography, "My Name Is Barbra," the celebrated actress-singer-director writes of a life of heartbreaking deprivation and spectacular success, and of an artistic career lauded by critics and fans as peerless. She talks with "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King about her early years as a singer, Broadway performer, film star and director; her romances and marriages; and the double-standards applied to women who are perfectionists in their craft.

To listen to the Barbra Streisand album "Evergreens - Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records" click on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

MUSIC: Becoming Barbra Streisand

Mo Rocca reports.

The Hollywood sign, an iconic symbol of Los Angeles, was erected in 1923 to sell real estate. It was supposed to be temporary. CBS News

LANDMARKS: Hooray for the Hollywood sign

Egypt has its pyramids, Paris has its Eiffel Tower, and Los Angeles has the Hollywood sign, one of the most recognizable monuments in the world. Correspondent Luke Burbank explores the history of the sign, which marks its centennial this December, and takes a climb down to the base of the 45-foot-tall letters that have spelled glamour, success and heartbreak for generations.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2023

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

