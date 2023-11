Is hybrid work the new normal? As the pandemic eased, you might expect employees who'd been working from home would head back to the office. But as it turns out, that never happened! Instead, a modern work style – a blend of commuting part-time and working part-time remotely from home – is becoming the new normal. Correspondent David Pogue talks with experts and technologists about who is benefitting from this new work style, and who is hurting.