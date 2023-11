Barbra Streisand on her long-awaited memoir In her first autobiography, "My Name Is Barbra," the celebrated actress-singer-director writes of a life of heartbreaking deprivation and spectacular success, and of an artistic career lauded by critics and fans as peerless. She talks with "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King about her early years as a singer, Broadway performer, film star and director; her romances and marriages; and the double-standards applied to women who are perfectionists in their craft.