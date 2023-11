Bass Reeves, an untold legend of the Old West The story of Bass Reeves – a runaway slave from Texas who became a deputy U.S. marshal, bringing some 3,000 scoundrels to justice while he wore his badge – is finally being told in a new Paramount+ series, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with star David Oyelowo, and with biographer Art Burton, about bringing the largely forgotten story of Reeves to light.