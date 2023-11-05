Watch CBS News

Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations

Every November 1st and 2nd, Mexico holds its largest public celebration: Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a fusion of Roman Catholic and Indigenous rituals that honor and remember deceased loved ones. Far from a mournful affair, the holiday is a time of celebration and warmth. Correspondent Enrique Acevedo talks with Mexico City's minister of culture Claudia Curiel De Icaza about the city's celebrations; with acclaimed chef Elena Reygadas about baking traditional pan de muerto; and with author Regina Marchi, who has documented the holiday's growing popularity on both sides of the border in her book, "Day of the Dead in the U.S.A."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.