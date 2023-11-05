Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations Every November 1st and 2nd, Mexico holds its largest public celebration: Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a fusion of Roman Catholic and Indigenous rituals that honor and remember deceased loved ones. Far from a mournful affair, the holiday is a time of celebration and warmth. Correspondent Enrique Acevedo talks with Mexico City's minister of culture Claudia Curiel De Icaza about the city's celebrations; with acclaimed chef Elena Reygadas about baking traditional pan de muerto; and with author Regina Marchi, who has documented the holiday's growing popularity on both sides of the border in her book, "Day of the Dead in the U.S.A."