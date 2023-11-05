11/5: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how hybrid work at the office is becoming the new normal. Also: Gayle King sits down with music legend Barbra Streisand to discuss her new memoir, "My Name Is Barbra," while Mo Rocca looks back at how Streisand got her start; Lee Cowan previews a new Paramount+ series about Bass Reeves, the first Black deputy U.S. marshal West of the Mississippi; Enrique Acevedo explores the traditions of Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations; Robert Costa looks ahead to Election 2024, one year from today; and Luke Burbank reports on the centennial of one of the most recognizable landmarks on Earth: the Hollywood sign.