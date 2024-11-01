This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 3)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: The evolving "Wild West" of political advertising

Since the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision and the rise in social media, the ways in which politicians and campaign issues are advertised has exploded, with front groups and hidden funders reaching potential voters on their phones, targeted directly to somebody's likes and dislikes. Correspondent David Pogue talks with media experts about why negative ads often win out over positive ones, even as people are down on negativity. He also talks with an independent voter in a battleground state – one of the most desirable targets of this election cycle.

ALMANAC: November 3

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



POLITICS: Stagecraft and the power of political photographs

With the invention of photography came a new way to view, mythologize and remember the nation's presidents. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with Washington Post critic Philip Kennicott about how photographs capture the power of the presidency, the combativeness of campaigns, and the heavy burdens of the highest office.

WORLD: The crisis in Venezuela

Venezuela's authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro claimed victory in the country's July election despite evidence he lost in a landslide. In the ensuing chaos, two dozen people have been killed and 2,000 detained. A quarter of Venezuela's population had already fled the country's economic devastation and political repression, and the election has only made matters worse. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at how the oil-rich country fell into crisis, and talks with opposition leader-in-hiding María Corina Machado; and journalist William Neuman, author of "Things Are Never So Bad That They Can't Get Worse: Inside the Collapse of Venezuela."

"Yellowstone" cast members attend a "cowboy boot camp" to teach horse riding skills. CBS News

TV: "Yellowstone" cast members attend cowboy boot camp

Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind the Paramount series "Yellowstone," demands authenticity from his actors, who attend a "cowboy boot camp," at Sheridan's ranch outside Dallas, to learn how to properly ride a horse or rope cattle. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Jennifer Landon, Ethan Lee, and cowboy-turned-actor Jake Ream about gaining a better understanding of the joy and poetry to be found between horse and human.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

The fife and drum corps in Colonial Williamsburg. CBS News

POLITICS: What Colonial Williamsburg may teach us about politics today

The living history museum of Colonial Williamsburg, in Williamsburg, Virginia, offers an enlightening portrait of life in Revolutionary-era America, while providing a vivid contrast to today's political and social conflicts. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel goes in search of lessons from Thomas Jefferson, George and Martha Washington, and James Lafayette (an enslaved man who spied on the British for the Continental Army), to discover what the future may learn from the past.

COMMENTARY: Taking a kinder, gentler tone against the rudeness of politics

Civility has been absent from much of this presidential campaign. And at times, it can seem like the rudeness of our politics has infected our personal interactions as well. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook suggests a path away from meanness.

Actor Kieran Culkin. CBS News

MOVIES: The captivating charm of Kieran Culkin

He was a former child actor who graduated to an Emmy-winning performance as Roman Roy, the filterless, fast-talking middle child scheming to inherit a media empire, in "Succession." Now, the charm of Kieran Culkin is front-and-center, playing a rudderless man-child in the poignant comedy "A Real Pain." He talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about growing into his career; what he learned about fame from the celebrity of his brother, actor Macaulay Culkin; and the surprising thing he dislikes about being a dad.

COMMENTARY: At stake on Election Day: The reality of the presidency

Each president faces tremendous challenges upon taking the oath of office. CBS News' John Dickerson says, in addition to the knowns and unknowns of leading our country in an uncertain world, the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump presents them each with a unique test before Inauguration Day: how they manage victory, or defeat.



HUMOR: Campaign 2024, just for laughs

It's almost over! "Sunday Morning" Jane Pauley looks back at how TV's comics and late-night hosts have viewed the 2024 presidential election.



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Teri Garr on living with MS (Video)

Oscar-nominated actress Teri Garr, best known for her comic turns in "Young Frankenstein" and "Tootsie," died on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at age 79. In this "Sunday Morning" profile originally broadcast on December 4, 2005, Garr talked with correspondent Rita Braver about her autobiography, "Speedbumps"; how she advanced from dancing in the background of Elvis Presley movies to starring roles (she was, admittedly, up-front about lying on her resume); and how it became harder for her to find acting jobs following a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Our love of tearjerkers (YouTube Video)

Call them tearjerkers, call them weepies, call them "women's pictures": Movies with highly emotional stories aren't, sadly, Hollywood's go-to genre these days. In this "Sunday Morning" story that originally aired February 27, 2011, correspondent Mo Rocca talked with producer Lynda Obst ("Sleepless in Seattle," "The Fisher King") about what studio executives are likely to greenlight at a time when action films and superhero movies rule the box office. Rocca also talks with actor James Caan, who starred in one of the weepiest of tearjerkers, "Brian's Song"; and with critic Leonard Maltin, who describes the value of having "a good cry" at the movies.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Are ghosts real? (YouTube Video)

A 2011 CBS poll showed that forty percent of Americans believe in ghosts or spirits, and half of those claim to have experienced a paranormal encounter. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Jeff Belanger, author of "The World's Most Haunted Places," at the site of a notorious murder. She also meets paranormal investigator Joe Nickel, who says the notion of ghosts is "scientific nonsense"; and joins a "ghost tour" at the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky, a structure purported to be haunted. Originally broadcast October 30, 2011.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Why scary movies thrill us (YouTube Video)

From 2018: Lee Cowan talks with actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who returned to the horror genre in a new entry in the "Halloween" franchise, to once again face off against the masked Michael Myers, and she admits she doesn't like scary movies! Cowan also talks with Vulture film critic Jordan Crucchiola about the popularity of horror films; sociologist Margee Kerr, who studies what happens to our brains when we experience fear in the theatre; and with Jason Blum, whose Blumhouse Productions was behind such horror hits as the Oscar-winning "Get Out."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The immortal "Frankenstein" turns 200 (YouTube Video)

From 2018: Two centuries ago, at a storm-tossed villa in Switzerland rented by Lord Byron, a young girl named Mary Shelley accepted a challenge to write a ghost story, and created what would become one of the most famous names in horror: Frankenstein. Roxana Saberi looks at the creation of Shelley's mythic tale, published in 1818, and what her story of a scientist who harnesses life itself has to teach audiences today.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Horror movie master John Carpenter (YouTube Video)

From 2017: The filmmaker who is king of things that go bump in the night is a musical master of horror as well. Lee Cowan talks with director-composer John Carpenter, whose next film is a "real" sequel to his classic 1978 horror film "Halloween," with returning star Jamie Lee Curtis.

GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2024

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

