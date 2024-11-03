Watch CBS News

"Yellowstone" cast members attend cowboy boot camp

Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind the Paramount series "Yellowstone," demands authenticity from his actors, who attend a "cowboy boot camp," at Sheridan's ranch outside Dallas, to learn how to properly ride a horse or rope cattle. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Jennifer Landon, Ethan Lee, and cowboy-turned-actor Jake Ream about gaining a better understanding of the joy and poetry to be found between horse and human.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.