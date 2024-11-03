"Yellowstone" cast members attend cowboy boot camp Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind the Paramount series "Yellowstone," demands authenticity from his actors, who attend a "cowboy boot camp," at Sheridan's ranch outside Dallas, to learn how to properly ride a horse or rope cattle. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Jennifer Landon, Ethan Lee, and cowboy-turned-actor Jake Ream about gaining a better understanding of the joy and poetry to be found between horse and human.