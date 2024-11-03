Watch CBS News

The crisis in Venezuela

Venezuela's authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro claimed victory in the country's July election despite evidence he lost in a landslide. In the ensuing chaos, two dozen people have been killed and 2,000 detained. A quarter of Venezuela's population had already fled the country's economic devastation and political repression, and the election has only made matters worse. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at how the oil-rich country fell into crisis, and talks with opposition leader-in-hiding María Corina Machado; and journalist William Neuman, author of "Things Are Never So Bad That They Can't Get Worse: Inside the Collapse of Venezuela."
