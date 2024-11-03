What Colonial Williamsburg may teach us about politics today The living history museum of Colonial Williamsburg, in Williamsburg, Virginia, offers an enlightening portrait of life in Revolutionary-era America, while providing a vivid contrast to today's political and social conflicts. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel goes in search of lessons from Thomas Jefferson, George and Martha Washington, and James Lafayette (an enslaved man who spied on the British for the Continental Army), to discover what the future may learn from the past.